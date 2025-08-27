Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $298.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $821.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

