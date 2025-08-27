Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys 321 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $365.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.76.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

