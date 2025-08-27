Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 4,915 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.76. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

