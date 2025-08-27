MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $214.34 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 82.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

