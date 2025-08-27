Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

McDonald’s stock opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

