Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Head to Head Review

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.65 million ($8.88) -1.55 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $14.21 billion 4.44 $4.41 billion $39.68 14.99

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cadrenal Therapeutics. Cadrenal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.9% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cadrenal Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cadrenal Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 6 17 3 2.81

Cadrenal Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.96%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $829.71, indicating a potential upside of 39.49%. Given Cadrenal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cadrenal Therapeutics is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -265.37% -196.38% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 31.37% 15.06% 11.77%

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Cadrenal Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma in adults and pediatrics; Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; REGEN-COV for covid-19; and Kevzara solution for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic, infectious, and rare diseases; and cancer, pain, and hematologic conditions. It has collaboration with Mammoth Biosciences, Inc. to research, develop and commercialize in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapies for multiple tissues and cell types. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.