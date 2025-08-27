Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.79.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $596.00 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $575.05 and its 200-day moving average is $501.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.