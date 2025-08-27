KilterHowling LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

KilterHowling LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of KilterHowling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $351.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $643.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.67 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.42.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

