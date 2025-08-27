Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $210.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $212.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

