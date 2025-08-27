Earnest Partners LLC Sells 37,561 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,561 shares during the quarter. Ryder System accounts for about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $268,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $40,475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 41.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total value of $1,181,505.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,526.06. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,028,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,460.30. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE R opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.54 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

