RB Capital Management LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ORCL opened at $234.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $658.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

