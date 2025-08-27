Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 33,692 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,692 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,721,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,766,000 after purchasing an additional 355,057 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,327,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $387.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.66 and a 200 day moving average of $460.13. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

