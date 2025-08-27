Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 784 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of RTX by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,377,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $159.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

