Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock worth $282,471,442. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $160.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.