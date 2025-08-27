616 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Purchased by Note Advisors LLC

Note Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $572.61 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $583.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.36.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

