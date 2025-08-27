Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Lessened by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 333,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,896 shares of company stock worth $13,603,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

TMO opened at $488.93 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.71 and its 200-day moving average is $455.47. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

