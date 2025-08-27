Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 178,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 793,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,040,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

PFE opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

