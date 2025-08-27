Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 110,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,786. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

