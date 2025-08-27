Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Invests $430,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $301.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

