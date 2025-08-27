W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.8%

WPC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,065. W.P. Carey has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.P. Carey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

