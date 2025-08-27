B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 22,442 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $29,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $176.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.23. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

