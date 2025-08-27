Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.77 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 995,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $766.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,966 shares of company stock worth $9,858,673. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

