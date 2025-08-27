Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0%

XOM stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

