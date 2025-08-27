Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blue Owl Capital worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,889,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1,139.0%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

