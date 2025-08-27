RB Capital Management LLC Buys 26 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,737. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $867.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $949.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $927.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.