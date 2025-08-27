Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,100. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,668 shares of company stock worth $14,373,737 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $867.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $949.76 and a 200-day moving average of $927.07. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

