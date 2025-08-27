Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,226.09 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $477,394.04. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,667 shares of company stock valued at $178,679,156. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

