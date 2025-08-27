RB Capital Management LLC Has $796,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $274.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.27 and its 200-day moving average is $227.44. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $291.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

