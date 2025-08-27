Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

