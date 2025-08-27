D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of GEV opened at $627.67 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.49 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.20.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

