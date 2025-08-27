Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,802 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PM opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50. The stock has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.