1,535 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.