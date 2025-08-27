Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Position Lowered by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises about 1.4% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $6,827,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,609 shares of company stock worth $22,736,123. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE IRM opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.