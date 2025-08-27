O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 8.9% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avenir Corp owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $84,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,920 shares of company stock worth $15,487,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $104.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.