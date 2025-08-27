AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

