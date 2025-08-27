Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 312,772 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 312,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,050,000. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 0.2% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after buying an additional 288,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after buying an additional 178,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,103,000 after buying an additional 1,026,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,168,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,887,000 after buying an additional 777,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,075,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,389,000 after buying an additional 349,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.