Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viking (VIK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Viking (NYSE: VIK):

8/22/2025 – Viking was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $51.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.