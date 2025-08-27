UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,903. The stock has a market cap of $675.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.38. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.12 per share, for a total transaction of $260,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,607.56. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at $553,002.32. This trade represents a 297.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,818 shares of company stock worth $686,724. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $7,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 63.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 439,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 170,208 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $5,319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.