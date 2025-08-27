Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DEI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,636. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.