National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 7,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The firm had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

