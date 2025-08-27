Heico (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at UBS Group

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $346.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 target price on Heico in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Heico from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Get Heico alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,196. Heico has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $338.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Heico’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Heico

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,656 shares of company stock worth $28,534,115. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heico by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.