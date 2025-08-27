enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) & Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Head-To-Head Survey

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for enCore Energy and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 0 1 1 1 3.00 Nexa Resources 3 2 0 0 1.40

Earnings & Valuation

enCore Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.58%. Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Given enCore Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

This table compares enCore Energy and Nexa Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy $58.33 million 7.52 -$61.39 million ($0.35) -6.70 Nexa Resources $2.77 billion 0.24 -$205.03 million ($0.68) -7.23

enCore Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enCore Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

enCore Energy has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares enCore Energy and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy -143.28% -19.23% -16.22% Nexa Resources -3.26% -6.54% -1.60%

Summary

enCore Energy beats Nexa Resources on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

