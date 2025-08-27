KilterHowling LLC Buys 1,532 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

KilterHowling LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of KilterHowling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,699,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $576.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

