eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
eBay has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
eBay Price Performance
eBay stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. eBay has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.
