eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

eBay has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. eBay has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay Company Profile

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

