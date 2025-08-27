Kelsian Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:KLS)

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 14th.

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $957.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

