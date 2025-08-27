Kelsian Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:KLS)

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 14th.
Kelsian Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $957.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Kelsian Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kelsian Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.