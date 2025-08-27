Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57. The company has a market cap of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network.

