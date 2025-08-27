Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57. The company has a market cap of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile
