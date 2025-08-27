Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 317.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $130.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

