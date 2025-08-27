Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ remained flat at C$7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. 143,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

