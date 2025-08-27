Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.77%.
Scienjoy Trading Up 0.6%
SJ stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.
About Scienjoy
