Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Plans Final Dividend of $0.06

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 327.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st.
Helloworld Travel Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $333.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.
